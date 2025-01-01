About this product
Category: Sativa Hybrid
Parent strains: Peach Ringz x Devil Driver
Notes: Tangy, Floral, Spice
Description: Flower Union Artisan Gummies, crafted in partnership with top cultivators, capture the distinct taste, color, and effect of each strain, delivering pure, true-to-flower flavor so you can feel how you want, when you want. Available in five effect states, enjoy an experience as flavorful and consistent as smoking, without inhaling.
Habanero Peaches from Boulder Built is a dynamic fusion of sweet, tangy, and subtly spicy flavors. Peach Ringz brings juicy, candy-like fruitiness, while Devil Driver layers in light floral notes with a peppery heat that lingers just enough to intrigue the palate. Think of a perfectly ripened summer peach with a gentle habanero kick, balanced by a smooth citrus undertone.
As a CREATE gummy, Habanero Peaches elevates focus and motivation, offering a clear-headed, energetic high that fuels productivity and imagination. Whether you’re writing, designing, or tackling a to-do list, this strain keeps you engaged without overstimulation. Ideal for those who love a vibrant, bold flavor experience and a balanced, creative lift.
CREATE | Habanero Peaches
Flower UnionGummies
About this brand
Flower Union
Flower Union is a premium cannabis gummy crafted for conscious consumers who care about what goes into their body — and how it makes them feel. Made with whole-flower cannabis and infused using the fast-acting, water-soluble Azuca™ Time Infusion technology, our gummies deliver consistent, full-spectrum effects in just 5–15 minutes.
We keep it clean: Flower Union is low in sugar, gluten-free, vegan, and made with zero artificial flavors or dyes. Every bite is a reflection of our mission — to unify flavor, function, and flower in the most natural way possible.
Whether you're unwinding after a long day or sparking creativity, Flower Union helps you elevate with intention.
