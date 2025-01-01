Category: Sativa Hybrid

Parent strains: Peach Ringz x Devil Driver

Notes: Tangy, Floral, Spice

Description: Flower Union Artisan Gummies, crafted in partnership with top cultivators, capture the distinct taste, color, and effect of each strain, delivering pure, true-to-flower flavor so you can feel how you want, when you want. Available in five effect states, enjoy an experience as flavorful and consistent as smoking, without inhaling.



Habanero Peaches from Boulder Built is a dynamic fusion of sweet, tangy, and subtly spicy flavors. Peach Ringz brings juicy, candy-like fruitiness, while Devil Driver layers in light floral notes with a peppery heat that lingers just enough to intrigue the palate. Think of a perfectly ripened summer peach with a gentle habanero kick, balanced by a smooth citrus undertone.



As a CREATE gummy, Habanero Peaches elevates focus and motivation, offering a clear-headed, energetic high that fuels productivity and imagination. Whether you’re writing, designing, or tackling a to-do list, this strain keeps you engaged without overstimulation. Ideal for those who love a vibrant, bold flavor experience and a balanced, creative lift.

