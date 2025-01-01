Flower Union Fruit Gummies, crafted in partnership with top cultivators, combine real fruit with strain-specific terpenes to deliver bold flavor and consistent, elevated effects. Each gummy reflects the unique character of its source strain and is available in five effect states—BOOST, BALANCE, CREATE, RECOVER, and UNWIND—so you can feel how you want, when you want.
Flaming Hot Cheetoz is an inspired sativa hybrid that fuses juicy tropical mango with a splash of zesty, peppery terpenes that add just the right amount of heat. The flavor is vibrant and complex—equal parts sweet, spicy, and citrus-forward—making for an unforgettable tasting experience.
The effects of this CREATE gummy are energizing and focus-enhancing, ideal for brainstorming, getting in the zone, or sparking creative flow. With every bite, it delivers a bold kickstart to your day or project, keeping your mind sharp and imagination wide open.
Flower Union is a premium cannabis gummy crafted for conscious consumers who care about what goes into their body — and how it makes them feel. Made with whole-flower cannabis and infused using the fast-acting, water-soluble Azuca™ Time Infusion technology, our gummies deliver consistent, full-spectrum effects in just 5–15 minutes.
We keep it clean: Flower Union is low in sugar, gluten-free, vegan, and made with zero artificial flavors or dyes. Every bite is a reflection of our mission — to unify flavor, function, and flower in the most natural way possible.
Whether you're unwinding after a long day or sparking creativity, Flower Union helps you elevate with intention.