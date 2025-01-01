Category: Sativa Hybrid Parent strains: Tasting Notes: Citrus, Pepper, Hops Description: Flower Union Artisan Gummies, crafted in partnership with top cultivators, capture the distinct taste, color, and effect of each strain, delivering pure, true-to-flower flavor so you can feel how you want, when you want. Available in five effect states, enjoy an experience as flavorful and consistent as smoking, without inhaling.
Twister from Hamilton Farms is a vibrant sativa hybrid that spins a fresh flavor profile with an exhilarating twist. Bursting with zesty citrus notes, complemented by a dash of pepper and a hint of hops, this gummy delivers a refreshing taste that dances on the tongue. The aroma is bright and invigorating, reminiscent of a sun-soaked garden filled with lively, aromatic herbs. The effects of this CREATE gummy are uplifting and energizing, inspiring creativity and enhancing mood. Perfect for any time of day, Twister empowers you to tackle your tasks with enthusiasm and focus, making it an ideal choice for social gatherings or artistic pursuits. Let the invigorating essence of Twister guide your creativity and spark your imagination.
Flower Union is a premium cannabis gummy crafted for conscious consumers who care about what goes into their body — and how it makes them feel. Made with whole-flower cannabis and infused using the fast-acting, water-soluble Azuca™ Time Infusion technology, our gummies deliver consistent, full-spectrum effects in just 5–15 minutes.
We keep it clean: Flower Union is low in sugar, gluten-free, vegan, and made with zero artificial flavors or dyes. Every bite is a reflection of our mission — to unify flavor, function, and flower in the most natural way possible.
Whether you're unwinding after a long day or sparking creativity, Flower Union helps you elevate with intention.