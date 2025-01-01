Category: Sativa Hybrid

Tasting Notes: Citrus, Pepper, Hops

Description: Flower Union Artisan Gummies, crafted in partnership with top cultivators, capture the distinct taste, color, and effect of each strain, delivering pure, true-to-flower flavor so you can feel how you want, when you want. Available in five effect states, enjoy an experience as flavorful and consistent as smoking, without inhaling.



Twister from Hamilton Farms is a vibrant sativa hybrid that spins a fresh flavor profile with an exhilarating twist. Bursting with zesty citrus notes, complemented by a dash of pepper and a hint of hops, this gummy delivers a refreshing taste that dances on the tongue. The aroma is bright and invigorating, reminiscent of a sun-soaked garden filled with lively, aromatic herbs.

The effects of this CREATE gummy are uplifting and energizing, inspiring creativity and enhancing mood. Perfect for any time of day, Twister empowers you to tackle your tasks with enthusiasm and focus, making it an ideal choice for social gatherings or artistic pursuits. Let the invigorating essence of Twister guide your creativity and spark your imagination.



