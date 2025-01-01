About this product
Category: Indica Hybrid
Parent strains: Bubble Bath x Temptation
Notes: Bright, Earthy, Berries
Description: Flower Union Artisan Gummies, crafted in partnership with top cultivators, capture the distinct taste, color, and effect of each strain, delivering pure, true-to-flower flavor so you can feel how you want, when you want. Available in five effect states, enjoy an experience as flavorful and consistent as smoking, without inhaling.
Champagne Showers, grown by Boulder Built, is an indulgent indica with sophisticated flavor and effects. The Bubble Bath lineage imparts a fresh, effervescent quality reminiscent of sparkling wine, while Temptation contributes deep, fruity notes with a grounding earthiness. The aroma opens with a light, bubbly sweetness, followed by subtle hints of berries and herbal undertones. The effects are deeply relaxing yet mentally soothing, making for a perfect RECOVER gummy to bookend a long day.
Designed to help you unwind and drift off to sleep, Champagne Showers delivers a soothing full-body calm with gentle sedation, leaving you blissfully relaxed and ready for a restful night’s sleep. Perfect for winding down after a long day.
Parent strains: Bubble Bath x Temptation
Notes: Bright, Earthy, Berries
Description: Flower Union Artisan Gummies, crafted in partnership with top cultivators, capture the distinct taste, color, and effect of each strain, delivering pure, true-to-flower flavor so you can feel how you want, when you want. Available in five effect states, enjoy an experience as flavorful and consistent as smoking, without inhaling.
Champagne Showers, grown by Boulder Built, is an indulgent indica with sophisticated flavor and effects. The Bubble Bath lineage imparts a fresh, effervescent quality reminiscent of sparkling wine, while Temptation contributes deep, fruity notes with a grounding earthiness. The aroma opens with a light, bubbly sweetness, followed by subtle hints of berries and herbal undertones. The effects are deeply relaxing yet mentally soothing, making for a perfect RECOVER gummy to bookend a long day.
Designed to help you unwind and drift off to sleep, Champagne Showers delivers a soothing full-body calm with gentle sedation, leaving you blissfully relaxed and ready for a restful night’s sleep. Perfect for winding down after a long day.
RECOVER | Champagne Showers
Flower UnionGummies
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
Category: Indica Hybrid
Parent strains: Bubble Bath x Temptation
Notes: Bright, Earthy, Berries
Description: Flower Union Artisan Gummies, crafted in partnership with top cultivators, capture the distinct taste, color, and effect of each strain, delivering pure, true-to-flower flavor so you can feel how you want, when you want. Available in five effect states, enjoy an experience as flavorful and consistent as smoking, without inhaling.
Champagne Showers, grown by Boulder Built, is an indulgent indica with sophisticated flavor and effects. The Bubble Bath lineage imparts a fresh, effervescent quality reminiscent of sparkling wine, while Temptation contributes deep, fruity notes with a grounding earthiness. The aroma opens with a light, bubbly sweetness, followed by subtle hints of berries and herbal undertones. The effects are deeply relaxing yet mentally soothing, making for a perfect RECOVER gummy to bookend a long day.
Designed to help you unwind and drift off to sleep, Champagne Showers delivers a soothing full-body calm with gentle sedation, leaving you blissfully relaxed and ready for a restful night’s sleep. Perfect for winding down after a long day.
Parent strains: Bubble Bath x Temptation
Notes: Bright, Earthy, Berries
Description: Flower Union Artisan Gummies, crafted in partnership with top cultivators, capture the distinct taste, color, and effect of each strain, delivering pure, true-to-flower flavor so you can feel how you want, when you want. Available in five effect states, enjoy an experience as flavorful and consistent as smoking, without inhaling.
Champagne Showers, grown by Boulder Built, is an indulgent indica with sophisticated flavor and effects. The Bubble Bath lineage imparts a fresh, effervescent quality reminiscent of sparkling wine, while Temptation contributes deep, fruity notes with a grounding earthiness. The aroma opens with a light, bubbly sweetness, followed by subtle hints of berries and herbal undertones. The effects are deeply relaxing yet mentally soothing, making for a perfect RECOVER gummy to bookend a long day.
Designed to help you unwind and drift off to sleep, Champagne Showers delivers a soothing full-body calm with gentle sedation, leaving you blissfully relaxed and ready for a restful night’s sleep. Perfect for winding down after a long day.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Flower Union
Flower Union is a premium cannabis gummy crafted for conscious consumers who care about what goes into their body — and how it makes them feel. Made with whole-flower cannabis and infused using the fast-acting, water-soluble Azuca™ Time Infusion technology, our gummies deliver consistent, full-spectrum effects in just 5–15 minutes.
We keep it clean: Flower Union is low in sugar, gluten-free, vegan, and made with zero artificial flavors or dyes. Every bite is a reflection of our mission — to unify flavor, function, and flower in the most natural way possible.
Whether you're unwinding after a long day or sparking creativity, Flower Union helps you elevate with intention.
We keep it clean: Flower Union is low in sugar, gluten-free, vegan, and made with zero artificial flavors or dyes. Every bite is a reflection of our mission — to unify flavor, function, and flower in the most natural way possible.
Whether you're unwinding after a long day or sparking creativity, Flower Union helps you elevate with intention.
Notice a problem?Report this item