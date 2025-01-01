Category: Indica Hybrid

Parent strains: Bubble Bath x Temptation

Notes: Bright, Earthy, Berries

Description: Flower Union Artisan Gummies, crafted in partnership with top cultivators, capture the distinct taste, color, and effect of each strain, delivering pure, true-to-flower flavor so you can feel how you want, when you want. Available in five effect states, enjoy an experience as flavorful and consistent as smoking, without inhaling.

Champagne Showers, grown by Boulder Built, is an indulgent indica with sophisticated flavor and effects. The Bubble Bath lineage imparts a fresh, effervescent quality reminiscent of sparkling wine, while Temptation contributes deep, fruity notes with a grounding earthiness. The aroma opens with a light, bubbly sweetness, followed by subtle hints of berries and herbal undertones. The effects are deeply relaxing yet mentally soothing, making for a perfect RECOVER gummy to bookend a long day.

Designed to help you unwind and drift off to sleep, Champagne Showers delivers a soothing full-body calm with gentle sedation, leaving you blissfully relaxed and ready for a restful night’s sleep. Perfect for winding down after a long day.

