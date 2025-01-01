Flower Union Fruit Gummies, crafted in partnership with top cultivators, combine real fruit with strain-specific terpenes to deliver bold flavor and consistent, elevated effects. Each gummy reflects the unique character of its source strain and is available in five effect states—BOOST, BALANCE, CREATE, RECOVER, and UNWIND—so you can feel how you want, when you want.



Banana Hammock, a soothing indica grown from Grape God and Mandarin Sunset, offers a velvety grape flavor reminiscent of ripe concords and dark berry jam, rounded out by warm, herbal terpenes that create a sense of calm from the first taste.



This RECOVER gummy delivers full-body relaxation with a soft, euphoric head high—making it perfect for post-workout recovery, decompressing after a long day, or simply taking a moment to reset. Its deep fruit flavor and mellow, centering effects make it your go-to for recharge without heavy sedation.



