About this product
Category: Indica Hybrid
Parent strains: Jet Fuel Gelato x Triangle Kush #23
Flavor Profile: Kushy, Pine, Lemon
Description: Flower Union Artisan Gummies, crafted in partnership with top cultivators, capture the distinct taste, color, and effect of each strain, delivering pure, true-to-flower flavor so you can feel how you want, when you want. Available in five effect states, enjoy an experience as flavorful and consistent as smoking, without inhaling.
Jetlatto, cultivated by Boulder Built, is a hybrid strain that perfectly combines the kushy, piney essence of Triangle Kush #23 with the vibrant, lemony brightness of Jet Fuel Gelato. The aroma offers a harmonious blend of earthy kush, soft pine, and zesty citrus, creating a refreshing yet grounding sensory experience.
The effects of this RECOVER gummy begin with a gentle cerebral uplift that enhances focus and creativity, followed by a calming body relaxation that soothes without overwhelming. Jelatto is an excellent choice for those seeking a well-rounded hybrid that delivers mental clarity alongside physical tranquility.
RECOVER | Jetlatto
Flower UnionGummies
About this brand
Flower Union
Flower Union is a premium cannabis gummy crafted for conscious consumers who care about what goes into their body — and how it makes them feel. Made with whole-flower cannabis and infused using the fast-acting, water-soluble Azuca™ Time Infusion technology, our gummies deliver consistent, full-spectrum effects in just 5–15 minutes.
We keep it clean: Flower Union is low in sugar, gluten-free, vegan, and made with zero artificial flavors or dyes. Every bite is a reflection of our mission — to unify flavor, function, and flower in the most natural way possible.
Whether you're unwinding after a long day or sparking creativity, Flower Union helps you elevate with intention.
