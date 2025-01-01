Category: Indica Hybrid

Parent strains: Jet Fuel Gelato x Triangle Kush #23

Flavor Profile: Kushy, Pine, Lemon

Description: Flower Union Artisan Gummies, crafted in partnership with top cultivators, capture the distinct taste, color, and effect of each strain, delivering pure, true-to-flower flavor so you can feel how you want, when you want. Available in five effect states, enjoy an experience as flavorful and consistent as smoking, without inhaling.



Jetlatto, cultivated by Boulder Built, is a hybrid strain that perfectly combines the kushy, piney essence of Triangle Kush #23 with the vibrant, lemony brightness of Jet Fuel Gelato. The aroma offers a harmonious blend of earthy kush, soft pine, and zesty citrus, creating a refreshing yet grounding sensory experience.

The effects of this RECOVER gummy begin with a gentle cerebral uplift that enhances focus and creativity, followed by a calming body relaxation that soothes without overwhelming. Jelatto is an excellent choice for those seeking a well-rounded hybrid that delivers mental clarity alongside physical tranquility.

