Category: Indica

Parent Strains: Modified Banana x Gary Payton



Description: Modified Gary by Hamilton Farms is a strain built for depth and recovery. The aroma greets you with an immediate punch of rich diesel-OG funk, softened by creamy banana and accented with peppery spice and a bright twist of citrus. On the palate, candy-like banana sweetness collides with fuel-driven earthiness, unfolding into layers of citrus-pepper spice on the exhale. Tasting notes of banana cream, charred cedar, and subtle spice linger long after each pull, while the effects lean restorative and heavy-bodied, making Modified Gary a go-to for unwinding and recharging at the end of the day.



This RECOVER gummy delivers full-body relaxation with a soft, euphoric head high—making it perfect for post-workout recovery, decompressing after a long day, or simply taking a moment to reset. Its deep gassy flavor and mellow, centering effects make it your go-to for recharge without heavy sedation. Flower Union Artisan Gummies, crafted in partnership with top cultivators, capture the distinct taste, color, and effect of each strain, delivering pure, true-to-flower flavor so you can feel how you want, when you want. Available in five effect states, enjoy an experience as flavorful and consistent as smoking, without inhaling.



