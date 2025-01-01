About this product
Category: Indica
Parent Strains: Modified Banana x Gary Payton
Description: Modified Gary by Hamilton Farms is a strain built for depth and recovery. The aroma greets you with an immediate punch of rich diesel-OG funk, softened by creamy banana and accented with peppery spice and a bright twist of citrus. On the palate, candy-like banana sweetness collides with fuel-driven earthiness, unfolding into layers of citrus-pepper spice on the exhale. Tasting notes of banana cream, charred cedar, and subtle spice linger long after each pull, while the effects lean restorative and heavy-bodied, making Modified Gary a go-to for unwinding and recharging at the end of the day.
This RECOVER gummy delivers full-body relaxation with a soft, euphoric head high—making it perfect for post-workout recovery, decompressing after a long day, or simply taking a moment to reset. Its deep gassy flavor and mellow, centering effects make it your go-to for recharge without heavy sedation. Flower Union Artisan Gummies, crafted in partnership with top cultivators, capture the distinct taste, color, and effect of each strain, delivering pure, true-to-flower flavor so you can feel how you want, when you want. Available in five effect states, enjoy an experience as flavorful and consistent as smoking, without inhaling.
About this brand
Flower Union
Flower Union is a premium cannabis gummy crafted for conscious consumers who care about what goes into their body — and how it makes them feel. Made with whole-flower cannabis and infused using the fast-acting, water-soluble Azuca™ Time Infusion technology, our gummies deliver consistent, full-spectrum effects in just 5–15 minutes.
We keep it clean: Flower Union is low in sugar, gluten-free, vegan, and made with zero artificial flavors or dyes. Every bite is a reflection of our mission — to unify flavor, function, and flower in the most natural way possible.
Whether you're unwinding after a long day or sparking creativity, Flower Union helps you elevate with intention.
