Category: Indica

Parent strains: MAC V1 x Gary Payton

Notes: Sweet, Spice, Gas

Description: Flower Union Artisan Gummies, crafted in partnership with top cultivators, capture the distinct taste, color, and effect of each strain, delivering pure, true-to-flower flavor so you can feel how you want, when you want. Available in five effect states, enjoy an experience as flavorful and consistent as smoking, without inhaling.



Mr. Big Stuff is a hybrid grown by Hi-Fuel that was created by crossing MAC V1 with Gary Payton. The aroma is bold and pungent, with a mix of sweet, sugary notes and distinct diesel. There’s an earthy undertone that grounds the fragrance, providing depth to the overall profile.



The result is a classic RECOVER gummy with a cerebral high that enhances creativity, focus, and euphoria. At the same time, a deep body relaxation settles in, leaving you calm and at ease without being overly sedated. Mr. Big Stuff is great for evening use, providing a balanced experience that stimulates the mind while relaxing the body, perfect for unwinding or enjoying creative pursuits.

