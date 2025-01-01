About this product
Category: Indica
Parent strains: MAC V1 x Gary Payton
Notes: Sweet, Spice, Gas
Description: Flower Union Artisan Gummies, crafted in partnership with top cultivators, capture the distinct taste, color, and effect of each strain, delivering pure, true-to-flower flavor so you can feel how you want, when you want. Available in five effect states, enjoy an experience as flavorful and consistent as smoking, without inhaling.
Mr. Big Stuff is a hybrid grown by Hi-Fuel that was created by crossing MAC V1 with Gary Payton. The aroma is bold and pungent, with a mix of sweet, sugary notes and distinct diesel. There’s an earthy undertone that grounds the fragrance, providing depth to the overall profile.
The result is a classic RECOVER gummy with a cerebral high that enhances creativity, focus, and euphoria. At the same time, a deep body relaxation settles in, leaving you calm and at ease without being overly sedated. Mr. Big Stuff is great for evening use, providing a balanced experience that stimulates the mind while relaxing the body, perfect for unwinding or enjoying creative pursuits.
RECOVER | Mr. Big Stuff
Flower UnionGummies
About this brand
Flower Union
Flower Union is a premium cannabis gummy crafted for conscious consumers who care about what goes into their body — and how it makes them feel. Made with whole-flower cannabis and infused using the fast-acting, water-soluble Azuca™ Time Infusion technology, our gummies deliver consistent, full-spectrum effects in just 5–15 minutes.
We keep it clean: Flower Union is low in sugar, gluten-free, vegan, and made with zero artificial flavors or dyes. Every bite is a reflection of our mission — to unify flavor, function, and flower in the most natural way possible.
Whether you're unwinding after a long day or sparking creativity, Flower Union helps you elevate with intention.
