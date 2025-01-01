Category: Indica

Parent Strains: GMO x Grease Monkey

Notes: Skunky, Garlic, Zest



Flower Union Artisan Gummies, crafted in partnership with top cultivators, capture the distinct taste, color, and effect of each strain, delivering pure, true-to-flower flavor so you can feel how you want, when you want. Available in five effect states, enjoy an experience as flavorful and consistent as smoking, without inhaling.



Sleep support for deep, restful recovery.



Prepare for a deep, restful sleep with our RECOVER gummies, featuring indica strains curated for ultimate relaxation. Infused with the full flower essence, each bite works to help you ease into a peaceful night’s rest. Thoughtfully crafted for those moments when you need to recharge, RECOVER is designed to help you savor the pure, soothing benefits of the flower creating a peaceful experience.

read more