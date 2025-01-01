About this product
Category: Indica
Parent Strains: GMO x Grease Monkey
Notes: Skunky, Garlic, Zest
Flower Union Artisan Gummies, crafted in partnership with top cultivators, capture the distinct taste, color, and effect of each strain, delivering pure, true-to-flower flavor so you can feel how you want, when you want. Available in five effect states, enjoy an experience as flavorful and consistent as smoking, without inhaling.
Sleep support for deep, restful recovery.
Prepare for a deep, restful sleep with our RECOVER gummies, featuring indica strains curated for ultimate relaxation. Infused with the full flower essence, each bite works to help you ease into a peaceful night’s rest. Thoughtfully crafted for those moments when you need to recharge, RECOVER is designed to help you savor the pure, soothing benefits of the flower creating a peaceful experience.
RECOVER | Mr. Nasty
Flower UnionGummies
About this brand
Flower Union
Flower Union is a premium cannabis gummy crafted for conscious consumers who care about what goes into their body — and how it makes them feel. Made with whole-flower cannabis and infused using the fast-acting, water-soluble Azuca™ Time Infusion technology, our gummies deliver consistent, full-spectrum effects in just 5–15 minutes.
We keep it clean: Flower Union is low in sugar, gluten-free, vegan, and made with zero artificial flavors or dyes. Every bite is a reflection of our mission — to unify flavor, function, and flower in the most natural way possible.
Whether you're unwinding after a long day or sparking creativity, Flower Union helps you elevate with intention.
