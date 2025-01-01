"Category: Indica

Tasting Notes: Rose, Berry, Musk

Description: Flower Union Artisan Gummies, crafted in partnership with top cultivators, capture the distinct taste, color, and effect of each strain, delivering pure, true-to-flower flavor so you can feel how you want, when you want. Available in five effect states, enjoy an experience as flavorful and consistent as smoking, without inhaling.



Muscadine from Hamilton Farms is a delightful indica that captures the essence of luscious fruit and floral elegance. With notes of sweet rose, juicy berries, and subtle musk, this gummy offers a complex flavor profile that tantalizes the senses. The aroma is a fragrant blend of floral and fruity notes, reminiscent of a blooming garden in summer, inviting you to savor every bite.



The effects of this RECOVER gummy are soothing and restorative, making it an excellent choice for winding down after a busy day. Muscadine encourages relaxation while providing a gentle uplift, perfect for those moments when you need to recharge and reflect. Embrace the restorative qualities of Muscadine as it helps you find your center and recover from the day’s hustle."

