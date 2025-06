Flower Union Fruit Gummies, crafted in partnership with top cultivators, combine real fruit with strain-specific terpenes to deliver bold flavor and consistent, elevated effects. Each gummy reflects the unique character of its source strain and is available in five effect states—BOOST, BALANCE, CREATE, RECOVER, and UNWIND—so you can feel how you want, when you want.



Banana Peaches brings together the plump sweetness of fresh-picked blueberries with a creamy terpene finish that hints at warm florals and soft fruit compote. The flavor is rich and comforting, with a slow-melting mouthfeel that sets the tone for rest.



The effects of this UNWIND gummy are deeply calming, melting stress away and easing both mind and body into stillness. Whether you’re winding down in the evening or settling in for the night, it’s the perfect way to quiet your thoughts and soften into sleep.



