About this product
Category: Indica Hybrid
Parent Strains: Grape Pie x Wedding Crasher
Notes: Sweet, Gas, Berries
Flower Union Artisan Gummies, crafted in partnership with top cultivators, capture the distinct taste, color, and effect of each strain, delivering pure, true-to-flower flavor so you can feel how you want, when you want. Available in five effect states, enjoy an experience as flavorful and consistent as smoking, without inhaling.
Kick your feet up and take relaxation to new heights.
Ease into relaxation with our UNWIND gummies, crafted with indica hybrid strains to help you let go of the day’s tension. Every detail has been considered, from the gentle herbal notes to the smooth onset of calming effects. This is your moment to savor—embrace the natural essence of the flower as you unwind and enjoy a well-deserved pause.
UNWIND | Grape Cream Cake
Flower UnionGummies
About this brand
Flower Union
Flower Union is a premium cannabis gummy crafted for conscious consumers who care about what goes into their body — and how it makes them feel. Made with whole-flower cannabis and infused using the fast-acting, water-soluble Azuca™ Time Infusion technology, our gummies deliver consistent, full-spectrum effects in just 5–15 minutes.
We keep it clean: Flower Union is low in sugar, gluten-free, vegan, and made with zero artificial flavors or dyes. Every bite is a reflection of our mission — to unify flavor, function, and flower in the most natural way possible.
Whether you're unwinding after a long day or sparking creativity, Flower Union helps you elevate with intention.
