Category: Indica Hybrid

Parent Strains: Grape Pie x Wedding Crasher

Notes: Sweet, Gas, Berries

Flower Union Artisan Gummies, crafted in partnership with top cultivators, capture the distinct taste, color, and effect of each strain, delivering pure, true-to-flower flavor so you can feel how you want, when you want. Available in five effect states, enjoy an experience as flavorful and consistent as smoking, without inhaling.



Kick your feet up and take relaxation to new heights.



Ease into relaxation with our UNWIND gummies, crafted with indica hybrid strains to help you let go of the day’s tension. Every detail has been considered, from the gentle herbal notes to the smooth onset of calming effects. This is your moment to savor—embrace the natural essence of the flower as you unwind and enjoy a well-deserved pause.

