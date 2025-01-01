About this product
Category: Indica Hybrid
Parent strains: Jelly Breath x Pancakes
Notes: Earthy, Herbal, Sweet
Flower Union Artisan Gummies, crafted in partnership with top cultivators, capture the distinct taste, color, and effect of each strain, delivering pure, true-to-flower flavor so you can feel how you want, when you want. Available in five effect states, enjoy an experience as flavorful and consistent as smoking, without inhaling.
Grown by Boulder Built, Jelly Pancakes is a smooth indica hybrid that delivers a rich, comforting flavor and deeply relaxing effects. The Jelly Breath lineage brings subtle fruity sweetness, while Pancakes layers in warm, buttery richness with a touch of earthiness. The aroma is a blend of fresh-baked treats and herbal undertones, evoking a sense of cozy indulgence.
Designed as the ultimate UNWIND gummy, Jelly Pancakes provides a balanced body-mind experience—soothing physical relaxation complemented by a gentle cerebral uplift. Whether you’re winding down after a long day or easing into a laid-back evening, this strain helps melt away stress while keeping your mind clear and present.
UNWIND | Jelly Pancakes
Flower UnionGummies
About this brand
Flower Union
Flower Union is a premium cannabis gummy crafted for conscious consumers who care about what goes into their body — and how it makes them feel. Made with whole-flower cannabis and infused using the fast-acting, water-soluble Azuca™ Time Infusion technology, our gummies deliver consistent, full-spectrum effects in just 5–15 minutes.
We keep it clean: Flower Union is low in sugar, gluten-free, vegan, and made with zero artificial flavors or dyes. Every bite is a reflection of our mission — to unify flavor, function, and flower in the most natural way possible.
Whether you're unwinding after a long day or sparking creativity, Flower Union helps you elevate with intention.
