Category: Indica Hybrid

Parent strains: Jelly Breath x Pancakes

Notes: Earthy, Herbal, Sweet



Flower Union Artisan Gummies, crafted in partnership with top cultivators, capture the distinct taste, color, and effect of each strain, delivering pure, true-to-flower flavor so you can feel how you want, when you want. Available in five effect states, enjoy an experience as flavorful and consistent as smoking, without inhaling.

Grown by Boulder Built, Jelly Pancakes is a smooth indica hybrid that delivers a rich, comforting flavor and deeply relaxing effects. The Jelly Breath lineage brings subtle fruity sweetness, while Pancakes layers in warm, buttery richness with a touch of earthiness. The aroma is a blend of fresh-baked treats and herbal undertones, evoking a sense of cozy indulgence.



Designed as the ultimate UNWIND gummy, Jelly Pancakes provides a balanced body-mind experience—soothing physical relaxation complemented by a gentle cerebral uplift. Whether you’re winding down after a long day or easing into a laid-back evening, this strain helps melt away stress while keeping your mind clear and present.

