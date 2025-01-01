About this product
Category: Indica Hybrid
Parent strains: Alien Cookies x Miracle 4
Notes: Earthy, Sweet, Velvety
Description: Flower Union Artisan Gummies, crafted in partnership with top cultivators, capture the distinct taste, color, and effect of each strain, delivering pure, true-to-flower flavor so you can feel how you want, when you want. Available in five effect states, enjoy an experience as flavorful and consistent as smoking, without inhaling.
MAC V2 (Miracle Alien Cookies V2) from Hi-Fuel is a hybrid strain that combines the earthy, slightly sweet flavor profile of Alien Cookies with the creamy, smooth richness of Miracle 4. The aroma is a delightful blend of creamy vanilla and earthy herbal notes, with a hint of sugary sweetness that gives it a dessert-like appeal.
The effects of MAC v2 UNWIND gummies are uplifting and euphoric, with a mental clarity that enhances creativity and focus, while the body feels relaxed but not overly sedated. Ideal for both daytime and evening use, MAC V2 is a versatile strain that’s perfect for socializing, brainstorming, or unwinding after a productive day.
UNWIND | MAC V2
Flower UnionGummies
About this brand
Flower Union
Flower Union is a premium cannabis gummy crafted for conscious consumers who care about what goes into their body — and how it makes them feel. Made with whole-flower cannabis and infused using the fast-acting, water-soluble Azuca™ Time Infusion technology, our gummies deliver consistent, full-spectrum effects in just 5–15 minutes.
We keep it clean: Flower Union is low in sugar, gluten-free, vegan, and made with zero artificial flavors or dyes. Every bite is a reflection of our mission — to unify flavor, function, and flower in the most natural way possible.
Whether you're unwinding after a long day or sparking creativity, Flower Union helps you elevate with intention.
