Category: Indica Hybrid

Parent strains: Alien Cookies x Miracle 4

Notes: Earthy, Sweet, Velvety

Description: Flower Union Artisan Gummies, crafted in partnership with top cultivators, capture the distinct taste, color, and effect of each strain, delivering pure, true-to-flower flavor so you can feel how you want, when you want. Available in five effect states, enjoy an experience as flavorful and consistent as smoking, without inhaling.



MAC V2 (Miracle Alien Cookies V2) from Hi-Fuel is a hybrid strain that combines the earthy, slightly sweet flavor profile of Alien Cookies with the creamy, smooth richness of Miracle 4. The aroma is a delightful blend of creamy vanilla and earthy herbal notes, with a hint of sugary sweetness that gives it a dessert-like appeal.



The effects of MAC v2 UNWIND gummies are uplifting and euphoric, with a mental clarity that enhances creativity and focus, while the body feels relaxed but not overly sedated. Ideal for both daytime and evening use, MAC V2 is a versatile strain that’s perfect for socializing, brainstorming, or unwinding after a productive day.

