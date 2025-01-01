About this product
Category: Indica Hybrid
Parent strains: Moonbow x Blowpops
Notes: Floral, Apple, Sweet
Description: Flower Union Artisan Gummies, crafted in partnership with top cultivators, capture the distinct taste, color, and effect of each strain, delivering pure, true-to-flower flavor so you can feel how you want, when you want. Available in five effect states, enjoy an experience as flavorful and consistent as smoking, without inhaling.
Moon Blow, grown by Hi-Fuel, is a vibrant hybrid that combines the fruity, candy-like sweetness of Blowpops with the smooth, berry-forward notes of Moonbow. The flavors are sweet and inviting, with fruitiness that evokes memories of candy and tropical flavors. There are also subtle floral and citrus undertones, giving it refreshing, uplifting undertones.
The effects of Moon Blow UNWIND gummies are balanced, offering an energetic and euphoric head high that promotes creativity and focus, alongside a soothing body relaxation that’s not too overpowering. It’s a great strain for daytime use or social activities, providing an enjoyable and uplifting experience.
UNWIND | Moon Blow
Flower UnionGummies
About this brand
Flower Union
Flower Union is a premium cannabis gummy crafted for conscious consumers who care about what goes into their body — and how it makes them feel. Made with whole-flower cannabis and infused using the fast-acting, water-soluble Azuca™ Time Infusion technology, our gummies deliver consistent, full-spectrum effects in just 5–15 minutes.
We keep it clean: Flower Union is low in sugar, gluten-free, vegan, and made with zero artificial flavors or dyes. Every bite is a reflection of our mission — to unify flavor, function, and flower in the most natural way possible.
Whether you're unwinding after a long day or sparking creativity, Flower Union helps you elevate with intention.
