Category: Indica Hybrid

Parent strains: Moonbow x Blowpops

Notes: Floral, Apple, Sweet

Description: Flower Union Artisan Gummies, crafted in partnership with top cultivators, capture the distinct taste, color, and effect of each strain, delivering pure, true-to-flower flavor so you can feel how you want, when you want. Available in five effect states, enjoy an experience as flavorful and consistent as smoking, without inhaling.



Moon Blow, grown by Hi-Fuel, is a vibrant hybrid that combines the fruity, candy-like sweetness of Blowpops with the smooth, berry-forward notes of Moonbow. The flavors are sweet and inviting, with fruitiness that evokes memories of candy and tropical flavors. There are also subtle floral and citrus undertones, giving it refreshing, uplifting undertones.



The effects of Moon Blow UNWIND gummies are balanced, offering an energetic and euphoric head high that promotes creativity and focus, alongside a soothing body relaxation that’s not too overpowering. It’s a great strain for daytime use or social activities, providing an enjoyable and uplifting experience.

