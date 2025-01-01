Category: Indica Hybrid

Tasting Notes: Spice, Zest, Herbs

Description: Flower Union Artisan Gummies, crafted in partnership with top cultivators, capture the distinct taste, color, and effect of each strain, delivering pure, true-to-flower flavor so you can feel how you want, when you want. Available in five effect states, enjoy an experience as flavorful and consistent as smoking, without inhaling.



Wet Betty, cultivated by Hamilton Farms, is an enticing indica hybrid that wraps you in warmth and comfort. With notes of spice, zest, and herbal undertones, this gummy encapsulates a cozy evening vibe. The aroma is a delightful medley of aromatic spices and fresh herbs, creating a soothing environment that beckons you to unwind and let go of the day's stress.

The effects of this UNWIND gummy are designed to melt away tension, providing a deep sense of relaxation and comfort. Perfect for ending a long day, Wet Betty is your go-to companion for settling into a peaceful evening or curling up with a good book. Experience the calming embrace of Wet Betty as it encourages you to fully relax and breathe easy.

