Category: Hybrid
Parent Strains: Oeroz x White Runtz
Descriptions: Dark Krystal by Hamilton Farms blends creamy-sweet richness and zesty citrus with juicy, natural watermelon. Subtle layers of baking spice and herbal woodiness ground its velvet sweetness, while candied lemon and a crème brûlée finish round out the profile indulgent yet refreshing.
The effects of this BALANCE gummy promote a sense of equilibrium, allowing you to feel
relaxed yet focused. Ideal for those looking to enhance their day with a cheerful mood and a clear mind, Dark Krystal is perfect for social outings or creative endeavors. Enjoy the balanced experience that helps you stay centered while savoring each delicious bite. Flower Union Artisan Gummies, crafted in partnership with top cultivators, capture the distinct taste, color, and effect of each strain, delivering pure, true-to-flower flavor so you can feel how you want, when you want. Available in five effect states, enjoy an experience as flavorful and consistent as smoking, without inhaling.
Flower Union
Flower Union is a premium cannabis gummy crafted for conscious consumers who care about what goes into their body — and how it makes them feel. Made with whole-flower cannabis and infused using the fast-acting, water-soluble Azuca™ Time Infusion technology, our gummies deliver consistent, full-spectrum effects in just 5–15 minutes.
We keep it clean: Flower Union is low in sugar, gluten-free, vegan, and made with zero artificial flavors or dyes. Every bite is a reflection of our mission — to unify flavor, function, and flower in the most natural way possible.
Whether you're unwinding after a long day or sparking creativity, Flower Union helps you elevate with intention.
