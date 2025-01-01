Category: Hybrid

Parent Strains: Oeroz x White Runtz



Descriptions: Dark Krystal by Hamilton Farms blends creamy-sweet richness and zesty citrus with juicy, natural watermelon. Subtle layers of baking spice and herbal woodiness ground its velvet sweetness, while candied lemon and a crème brûlée finish round out the profile indulgent yet refreshing.



The effects of this BALANCE gummy promote a sense of equilibrium, allowing you to feel

relaxed yet focused. Ideal for those looking to enhance their day with a cheerful mood and a clear mind, Dark Krystal is perfect for social outings or creative endeavors. Enjoy the balanced experience that helps you stay centered while savoring each delicious bite. Flower Union Artisan Gummies, crafted in partnership with top cultivators, capture the distinct taste, color, and effect of each strain, delivering pure, true-to-flower flavor so you can feel how you want, when you want. Available in five effect states, enjoy an experience as flavorful and consistent as smoking, without inhaling.

