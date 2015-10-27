Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Flower

Flower

North American Sativa

Strain rating:
SativaTHC CBD

North American Sativa effects

Reported by real people like you
4 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
75% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
75% of people report feeling focused
Anxious
25% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
25% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
25% of people report feeling dry eyes
ADD/ADHD
25% of people say it helps with add/adhd
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!