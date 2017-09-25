Loading…
Logo for the brand Flower

Flower

Sour Banana Sherbet

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD

Sour Banana Sherbet effects

Reported by real people like you
151 people told us about effects:
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
56% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
49% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
