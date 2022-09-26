Lavender Kush Lemonade is a soothing twist on an age old classic. Hints of lavender with a sweet lemon burst.



Fast Acting super-blend of Broad Spectrum CBD, antioxidants, electrolytes and vitamins.



Jar contains 10 servings at 20mg CBD each.



Measured Scoop Included. 1 FULL SCOOP=10mg CBD



Hydrating electrolyte drink mix made with all natural ingredients

Replenishes electrolytes lost during exercise, illness, travel, and alcohol consumption

4x the electrolytes of leading sports drinks

Loaded with Antioxidants

Vitamins C, Magnesium, Potassium, Sodium