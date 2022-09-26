Lavender Kush Lemonade, Sweet Leaf and Hibiscus Haze Tea - a nutritious trio that's simply meant to be!



Hints of lavender with a sweet lemon burst, refreshing blend of honey with hints of cannabis terpenes, followed by the heavenly hibiscus and green tea.



Fast Acting superblend of Broad Spectrum CBD, antioxidants, electrolytes and vitamins.



Starter Pack contains 1 of each refreshing flavor!



3 packets, 20mg CBD each

Hydrating electrolyte drink mix made with all natural ingredients

Replenishes electrolytes lost during exercise, illness, travel, and alcohol consumption

4x the electrolytes of leading sports drinks

Loaded with Antioxidants

Vitamin C, Magnesium, Potassium, Sodium