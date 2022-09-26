Starter 3 Pack(20mg Each)- Lavender Kush Lemonade, Sweet Leaf and Hibiscus Haze Tea
About this product
Lavender Kush Lemonade, Sweet Leaf and Hibiscus Haze Tea - a nutritious trio that's simply meant to be!
Hints of lavender with a sweet lemon burst, refreshing blend of honey with hints of cannabis terpenes, followed by the heavenly hibiscus and green tea.
Fast Acting superblend of Broad Spectrum CBD, antioxidants, electrolytes and vitamins.
Starter Pack contains 1 of each refreshing flavor!
3 packets, 20mg CBD each
Hydrating electrolyte drink mix made with all natural ingredients
Replenishes electrolytes lost during exercise, illness, travel, and alcohol consumption
4x the electrolytes of leading sports drinks
Loaded with Antioxidants
Vitamin C, Magnesium, Potassium, Sodium
About this brand
Flowerade CBD
Flowerade is a proud supporter of your best health.
We believe that a great life starts from within beginning with a healthy, well-hydrated body. Our nutrient-fortified drink mixes include electrolytes and other wellness-boosting compounds like water-soluble nano CBD.
