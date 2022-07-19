About this product
Fast Acting superblend of Broad Spectrum CBD, antioxidants, electrolytes and vitamins.
1 packet =20mg CBD.
Hydrating electrolyte drink mix made with all natural ingredients
Replenishes electrolytes lost during exercise, illness, travel, and alcohol consumption
4x the electrolytes of leading sports drinks
Loaded with Antioxidants
Vitamin C , Magnesium, Potassium, Sodium
About this brand
We believe that a great life starts from within beginning with a healthy, well-hydrated body. Our nutrient-fortified drink mixes include electrolytes and other wellness-boosting compounds like water-soluble nano CBD and THC