Enjoy the potent benefits of Delta-9 THC + Ashwagandha. Each bar is hand crafted in Tennessee. Ashwagandha is added for its powerful nootropic benefits to support cognition, elevated mental agility, focus and alertness.
60mg Delta-9 : 600mg CBD : 500mg Ashwagandha
Select Spectrum has joined forces with artist-herbalist Kat Merryfield to develop a delicious gourmet chocolate bar. Flowers on Saturn is our line of Delta-9 chocolate made with fresh, full-spectrum hemp of the highest quality.
Ingredients: Organic Cocoa Liquor, Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Cocoa Butter, Natural Cocoa Powder, Natural Flavoring, Ashwagandha Powder, American Grown Hemp
3rd Party Tested
Gluten Free
Organic Ingredients
Store between 40°- 65° F in a dry location.
Crafted by Select Spectrum MFG | Dunlap, TN
About this brand
Flowers on Saturn
Chocolate, Sex and a higher self. A company dedicated to self love by nurturing the body and mind. Our team has brought together almost a decade in the cannabis industry and a strong background in herbal medicine and product development as well as a dedication to self growth. We believe that everyone should experience pleasure. Our product offerings span edible, topical and a curated experience with your higher self.