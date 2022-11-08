About this product
Enjoy the potent benefits of Delta-9 THC + Elderberry. Elderberry is added to support the immune system and provide antioxidants to help neutralize free radicals.
600mg CBD : 60mg Delta-9 : 1000mg Elderberry
Select Spectrum has joined forces with artist-herbalist Kat Merryfield to develop a delicious gourmet chocolate bar made with fresh, full-spectrum hemp of the highest quality.
Ingredients: Organic Cocoa Liquor, Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Cocoa Butter, Natural Cocoa Powder, Natural Flavoring, Elderberry, American Grown Hemp
3rd Party Tested
Gluten Free
Organic Ingredients
Store between 40°- 65° F in a dry location.
Crafted by Select Spectrum MFG | Dunlap, TN
600mg CBD : 60mg Delta-9 : 1000mg Elderberry
Select Spectrum has joined forces with artist-herbalist Kat Merryfield to develop a delicious gourmet chocolate bar made with fresh, full-spectrum hemp of the highest quality.
Ingredients: Organic Cocoa Liquor, Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Cocoa Butter, Natural Cocoa Powder, Natural Flavoring, Elderberry, American Grown Hemp
3rd Party Tested
Gluten Free
Organic Ingredients
Store between 40°- 65° F in a dry location.
Crafted by Select Spectrum MFG | Dunlap, TN
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Flowers on Saturn
Chocolate, Sex and a higher self. A company dedicated to self love by nurturing the body and mind. Our team has brought together almost a decade in the cannabis industry and a strong background in herbal medicine and product development as well as a dedication to self growth. We believe that everyone should experience pleasure. Our product offerings span edible, topical and a curated experience with your higher self.