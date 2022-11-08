About this product
Enjoy the benefits or Delta-9 + California Poppy. California Poppy is added as a versatile, gentle herb to support the nervous and musculoskeletal systems under times of stress and discomfort.
Each bar contains 60mg CBD : 60mg Delta-9 : 500mg California Poppy.
Select Spectrum has joined forces with artist-herbalist Kat Merryfield to develop a delicious gourmet chocolate bar made with fresh, full-spectrum hemp of the highest quality.
Our Delta-9 THC is derived from hemp and Farm Bill compliant making it legal for adults 21 and up in all 50 states.
No artificial colors, flavors, or solvents.
Each bar contains 60mg CBD : 60mg Delta-9 : 500mg California Poppy.
Select Spectrum has joined forces with artist-herbalist Kat Merryfield to develop a delicious gourmet chocolate bar made with fresh, full-spectrum hemp of the highest quality.
Our Delta-9 THC is derived from hemp and Farm Bill compliant making it legal for adults 21 and up in all 50 states.
No artificial colors, flavors, or solvents.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Flowers on Saturn
Chocolate, Sex and a higher self. A company dedicated to self love by nurturing the body and mind. Our team has brought together almost a decade in the cannabis industry and a strong background in herbal medicine and product development as well as a dedication to self growth. We believe that everyone should experience pleasure. Our product offerings span edible, topical and a curated experience with your higher self.