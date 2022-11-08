About this product
Crunchy and only 1g of sugar per serving. Made from 70% dark chocolate blended with high quality hemp-derived ingredients. Yes, it's vegan. No, it's not gluten-free because those mint cookies! 150mg of Delta-9 THC
3rd party tested
Organic ingredients
Store between 40°- 65° F in a dry location.
Crafted by Select Spectrum MFG | Dunlap, TN
About this brand
Flowers on Saturn
Chocolate, Sex and a higher self. A company dedicated to self love by nurturing the body and mind. Our team has brought together almost a decade in the cannabis industry and a strong background in herbal medicine and product development as well as a dedication to self growth. We believe that everyone should experience pleasure. Our product offerings span edible, topical and a curated experience with your higher self.