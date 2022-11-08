About this product
Never fails. Always classic and creamy. Sometimes you don't want crunchy chocolate. We got you. Just good ole fashioned milk chocolate goodness blended with 150 mg of Delta-9 THC.
Hand Made
3rd Party Tested
Gluten Free
Organic Ingredients
Store between 40°- 65° F in a dry location.
Crafted by Select Spectrum MFG | Dunlap, TN
Hand Made
3rd Party Tested
Gluten Free
Organic Ingredients
Store between 40°- 65° F in a dry location.
Crafted by Select Spectrum MFG | Dunlap, TN
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Flowers on Saturn
Chocolate, Sex and a higher self. A company dedicated to self love by nurturing the body and mind. Our team has brought together almost a decade in the cannabis industry and a strong background in herbal medicine and product development as well as a dedication to self growth. We believe that everyone should experience pleasure. Our product offerings span edible, topical and a curated experience with your higher self.