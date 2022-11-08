About this product
Premium white chocolate blended with toffee and 150mg of Delta-9 THC. It's got sugar, let's be clear, this is a candy bar, an amazing dang candy bar.
Hand Made with the highest quality ingredients
3rd Party Tested
Gluten Free
Organic Ingredients
Store between 40°- 65° F in a dry location.
Crafted by Select Spectrum MFG | Dunlap, TN
About this brand
Flowers on Saturn
Chocolate, Sex and a higher self. A company dedicated to self love by nurturing the body and mind. Our team has brought together almost a decade in the cannabis industry and a strong background in herbal medicine and product development as well as a dedication to self growth. We believe that everyone should experience pleasure. Our product offerings span edible, topical and a curated experience with your higher self.