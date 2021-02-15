About this strain
Bred by Sherbinskis, Acai Berry Gelato is a sativa-dominant strain from the Gelato family, whose ancestors include Pink Panties and Sunset Sherbert. A full-flavored smoke with tropical, sweet undertones, Acai provides a tasty, carefree high that won’t take you too deep. It’s like going to the frozen yogurt shop in the middle of the afternoon.
Acai Berry Gelato effects
Reported by real people like you
12 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
75% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
58% of people report feeling uplifted
Anxious
8% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Headaches
8% of people say it helps with headaches
Insomnia
8% of people say it helps with insomnia
Lack of appetite
8% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
