Our federally legal 25mg Delta 8 THC gummies deliver a potent one-of-a-kind euphoric and focused feel with a calming body sensation.



Fast Acting Delta 8 THC Gummies

NO Hemp Taste

Potent & Long Lasting

Delicious Passion Fruit Strawberry

Vegan & Cruelty-Free | No Animal Gelatin

Made from 100% Organic & US Grown Hemp

10pk (250mg Total) or 30pk (750mg Total)

Farm Bill Compliant : < 0.3% ∆9THC

Satisfaction Guaranteed or Your Money Back

Helps with Anxiety

3rd-Party Lab Tested for Purity and Compliance

All-Natural Ingredients

Dispensary Grade



WHAT ARE DELTA 8 GUMMIES?

Delta 8 gummies (or D8 gummies) are tasty fruit snacks infused with the Delta 8 cannabinoid. This newly discovered, natural cannabinoid promotes homeostasis in your body the same way CBD does, except it can give you more bang for your buck.



Delta 8 products work twice as hard as any other CBD product to give you the benefits of euphoric sleep, relaxation, discomfort relief, and more. Even better, Delta 8 does all this without the negative side effects that Delta 9 THC can induce. Delta 9 THC is the primary compound in marijuana. It is responsible for the groggy “high” marijuana can cause. Delta 8 is more powerful than CBD but not quite as intense as Delta 9, so you shouldn’t experience severe side effects such as paranoia.



DOSING RECOMMENDATIONS FOR DELTA 8 GUMMIES

When trying Delta 8 THC for the first time, it is important to remember that it can affect people differently; what works for one person may not for another. Generally, we recommend starting with a lower dose and working your way up. And as always, it is best to consult a physician before trying any new wellness products, CBD included. Things that may affect your dosage amount are:



Weight

Medical History

Metabolism

If you’ve recently eaten

How active you are

Your tolerance to Delta 8 THC

Your purpose for taking Delta 8