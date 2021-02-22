About this product
Fast Acting Delta 8 THC Gummies
NO Hemp Taste
Potent & Long Lasting
Delicious Passion Fruit Strawberry
Vegan & Cruelty-Free | No Animal Gelatin
Made from 100% Organic & US Grown Hemp
10pk (250mg Total) or 30pk (750mg Total)
Farm Bill Compliant : < 0.3% ∆9THC
Satisfaction Guaranteed or Your Money Back
Helps with Anxiety
3rd-Party Lab Tested for Purity and Compliance
All-Natural Ingredients
Dispensary Grade
WHAT ARE DELTA 8 GUMMIES?
Delta 8 gummies (or D8 gummies) are tasty fruit snacks infused with the Delta 8 cannabinoid. This newly discovered, natural cannabinoid promotes homeostasis in your body the same way CBD does, except it can give you more bang for your buck.
Delta 8 products work twice as hard as any other CBD product to give you the benefits of euphoric sleep, relaxation, discomfort relief, and more. Even better, Delta 8 does all this without the negative side effects that Delta 9 THC can induce. Delta 9 THC is the primary compound in marijuana. It is responsible for the groggy “high” marijuana can cause. Delta 8 is more powerful than CBD but not quite as intense as Delta 9, so you shouldn’t experience severe side effects such as paranoia.
DOSING RECOMMENDATIONS FOR DELTA 8 GUMMIES
When trying Delta 8 THC for the first time, it is important to remember that it can affect people differently; what works for one person may not for another. Generally, we recommend starting with a lower dose and working your way up. And as always, it is best to consult a physician before trying any new wellness products, CBD included. Things that may affect your dosage amount are:
Weight
Medical History
Metabolism
If you’ve recently eaten
How active you are
Your tolerance to Delta 8 THC
Your purpose for taking Delta 8
About this strain
This potent sativa is a cross of Sweet Pink Grapefruit and Orange Bud, and it’s best known for its amazing smell and flavor. As you could have guessed from its lineage, Passion Fruit will give you a lot of sweet citrus and a nice floral note to balance it all out. The tropical flavors will make you wish you were sitting on the beach in the summertime, sipping on a piña colada. When it comes to effects, Passion Fruit provides an epic sense of euphoria and a desire to raid the pantry. Be sure to have snacks ready! For the pitmasters out there, this is the perfect strain for cooking outside. Passion Fruit sets the stage perfectly for a long day of bbq and yard games with friends and family.
Passion Fruit effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Integrating with local communities to deliver cannabis education and cultivate mental, physical, and emotional wellness for the betterment of humanity.
The cannabinoid market is incredibly new and with significant confusion present throughout the United States, we are here to provide some much-needed clarity. We work with organic farms, sustainable growers, and certified manufacturers to provide the best possible products while setting the standard of quality that all hemp-derived products should adhere to.