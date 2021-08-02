About this product
Cherry Pie is an Indica dominant hybrid known for its happy and relaxing high. It is most commonly used by consumers who are suffering from PTSD, anxiety, bipolar disorder, migraines, and other stress-oriented syndromes. Cherry Pie’s balanced and mind-expanding high is enjoyable in a wide variety of settings. This versatility, along with the strain’s tart and fruity taste, has made it a staple.
Indica – happy – relax
Cherry – fruity – tart
Premium grade delta 8 THC formulation
Fresh, cannabis-derived terpenes
CCELL cartridge
3rd-Party lab tested for purity & compliance
Money-back guarantee
Flowerz Delta-8 Vape Cartridges are one of the cleanest delta-8 carts on the market. Free from fillers such as VG (vegetable glycerine), PG (Propelyn Glycol), MCT oil, and any other cutting agents, we use only the finest terpenes, hemp-derived delta-8, and ceramic cell (CCELL) cartridges.
About this strain
Cherry Pie's parents are Granddaddy Purple and F1 Durb. With buds that are dense and full of orange hairs and a touch of purple, this hybrid strain smells of sweet and sour cherry pie. The effects have been known to come on in minutes and stick around for a couple hours.
Cherry Pie effects
Reported by real people like you
1,396 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
64% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
26% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
flowerz
flowerz™ was developed as a way to connect communities to responsibly sourced hemp-derived products so that they can have access to more cost-effective alternative medicines that help promote anxiety relief, pain reduction, sleep, and a healthy lifestyle.
Integrating with local communities to deliver cannabis education and cultivate mental, physical, and emotional wellness for the betterment of humanity.
The cannabinoid market is incredibly new and with significant confusion present throughout the United States, we are here to provide some much-needed clarity. We work with organic farms, sustainable growers, and certified manufacturers to provide the best possible products while setting the standard of quality that all hemp-derived products should adhere to.
