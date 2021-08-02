Cherry Pie is an Indica dominant hybrid known for its happy and relaxing high. It is most commonly used by consumers who are suffering from PTSD, anxiety, bipolar disorder, migraines, and other stress-oriented syndromes. Cherry Pie’s balanced and mind-expanding high is enjoyable in a wide variety of settings. This versatility, along with the strain’s tart and fruity taste, has made it a staple.



Premium grade delta 8 THC formulation

Fresh, cannabis-derived terpenes

CCELL cartridge

3rd-Party lab tested for purity & compliance

Money-back guarantee



Flowerz Delta-8 Vape Cartridges are one of the cleanest delta-8 carts on the market. Free from fillers such as VG (vegetable glycerine), PG (Propelyn Glycol), MCT oil, and any other cutting agents, we use only the finest terpenes, hemp-derived delta-8, and ceramic cell (CCELL) cartridges.



Adult signature required for delivery