Girl Scout Cookies is an Indica-dominant Hybrid known for producing euphoric effects, followed up by waves of full-body relaxation. One hit of GSC will leave you feeling happy, hungry, and stress-free. GSC is famous for its pungent, dessert-like aroma & flavor profile featuring bold notes of mint, sweet cherry, and lemon.
Hybrid – happy – hungry
Mint – sweet – vanilla
Premium grade delta 8 THC formulation
Fresh, cannabis-derived terpenes
CCELL cartridge
3rd-Party lab tested for purity & compliance
Money-back guarantee
Flowerz Delta-8 Vape Cartridges are one of the cleanest delta-8 carts on the market. Free from fillers such as VG (vegetable glycerine), PG (Propelyn Glycol), MCT oil, and any other cutting agents, we use only the finest terpenes, hemp-derived delta-8, and ceramic cell (CCELL) cartridges.
About this strain
Jaws Gear Genetics gave us Alien Cookies by crossing GSC with Aliendawg. It is said to have pungent earthy and vanilla flavors coming from dark colored buds that are drenched in trichomes. It is hard to find, so if you get your hands on Alien Cookies, make sure to savor every moment.
Alien Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
44 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Aroused
25% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
4% of people report feeling paranoid
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
18% of people say it helps with stress
Migraines
11% of people say it helps with migraines
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
flowerz
flowerz™ was developed as a way to connect communities to responsibly sourced hemp-derived products so that they can have access to more cost-effective alternative medicines that help promote anxiety relief, pain reduction, sleep, and a healthy lifestyle.
Integrating with local communities to deliver cannabis education and cultivate mental, physical, and emotional wellness for the betterment of humanity.
The cannabinoid market is incredibly new and with significant confusion present throughout the United States, we are here to provide some much-needed clarity. We work with organic farms, sustainable growers, and certified manufacturers to provide the best possible products while setting the standard of quality that all hemp-derived products should adhere to.
