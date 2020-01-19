Girl Scout Cookies is an Indica-dominant Hybrid known for producing euphoric effects, followed up by waves of full-body relaxation. One hit of GSC will leave you feeling happy, hungry, and stress-free. GSC is famous for its pungent, dessert-like aroma & flavor profile featuring bold notes of mint, sweet cherry, and lemon.



Hybrid – happy – hungry

Mint – sweet – vanilla

Premium grade delta 8 THC formulation

Fresh, cannabis-derived terpenes

CCELL cartridge

3rd-Party lab tested for purity & compliance

Money-back guarantee



Flowerz Delta-8 Vape Cartridges are one of the cleanest delta-8 carts on the market. Free from fillers such as VG (vegetable glycerine), PG (Propelyn Glycol), MCT oil, and any other cutting agents, we use only the finest terpenes, hemp-derived delta-8, and ceramic cell (CCELL) cartridges.



Adult signature required for delivery



We do not ship to the following states: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Idaho, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, Rhode Island, and Utah.