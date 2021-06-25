About this product
Fast Acting 10mg Delta 9 THC Gummies
Peach Mango Flavor
Potent & Long Lasting
Vegan | All-Natural
Made from 100% Organic & US Grown Hemp
Satisfaction Guaranteed or Your Money Back
Helps with Pain Relief
Experience More Energy
Helps with Anxiety
3rd-Party Lab Tested for Purity and Compliance
All-Natural Ingredients
Dispensary Grade
Delta 9 THC Gummies – Uplifting Peach Mango
Need a boost? Our unique Delta 9 THC formulation with a touch of caffeine helps give the body the focused energy it needs without any of the jitters.
What are Delta 9 Gummies?
Our delta 9 THC gummies are bite-sized pieces of pure fruit and hemp extract. They’re free of any artificial flavors, colors, or ingredients, allowing you to experience the full flavors of your edible. These organic peach mango gummies come with 10 or 30 in a pack. They’re also zip pouched and come with dosing guides so you can share them with your friends!
Amazing Benefits of Delta 9 Uplifting Gummies
Helps with Pain Relief
The cannabinoids in our gummies show signs that they can help reduce pain and inflammation. Our unique formulation helps target joint pain, muscle tension, arthritis, and other muscular ailments to help you feel your best!
Experience a Boost of Energy
In this digital age, having energy has become a challenge for most people. Instead of relying on artificial forms of medication to aid your energy levels, try our delta 9 THC uplifting formula. Our products can help you focus your mind and body so that you can enjoy a great day ahead of you!
Helps with Anxiety
Anxiety can really affect your daily life, causing you to stop enjoying activities and hobbies you once loved. If you suffer from anxiety, our delta 9 THC uplifting gummies can help ease your tension. You can expect to feel less anxious and more relaxed so you can live your life to the fullest.
Peach Mango Flavor
Potent & Long Lasting
Vegan | All-Natural
Made from 100% Organic & US Grown Hemp
Satisfaction Guaranteed or Your Money Back
Helps with Pain Relief
Experience More Energy
Helps with Anxiety
3rd-Party Lab Tested for Purity and Compliance
All-Natural Ingredients
Dispensary Grade
Delta 9 THC Gummies – Uplifting Peach Mango
Need a boost? Our unique Delta 9 THC formulation with a touch of caffeine helps give the body the focused energy it needs without any of the jitters.
What are Delta 9 Gummies?
Our delta 9 THC gummies are bite-sized pieces of pure fruit and hemp extract. They’re free of any artificial flavors, colors, or ingredients, allowing you to experience the full flavors of your edible. These organic peach mango gummies come with 10 or 30 in a pack. They’re also zip pouched and come with dosing guides so you can share them with your friends!
Amazing Benefits of Delta 9 Uplifting Gummies
Helps with Pain Relief
The cannabinoids in our gummies show signs that they can help reduce pain and inflammation. Our unique formulation helps target joint pain, muscle tension, arthritis, and other muscular ailments to help you feel your best!
Experience a Boost of Energy
In this digital age, having energy has become a challenge for most people. Instead of relying on artificial forms of medication to aid your energy levels, try our delta 9 THC uplifting formula. Our products can help you focus your mind and body so that you can enjoy a great day ahead of you!
Helps with Anxiety
Anxiety can really affect your daily life, causing you to stop enjoying activities and hobbies you once loved. If you suffer from anxiety, our delta 9 THC uplifting gummies can help ease your tension. You can expect to feel less anxious and more relaxed so you can live your life to the fullest.
About this strain
Peach Mango effects
Reported by real people like you
2 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
Uplifted
100% of people report feeling uplifted
Tingly
50% of people report feeling tingly
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
50% of people report feeling dry mouth
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
flowerz
flowerz™ was developed as a way to connect communities to responsibly sourced hemp-derived products so that they can have access to more cost-effective alternative medicines that help promote anxiety relief, pain reduction, sleep, and a healthy lifestyle.
Integrating with local communities to deliver cannabis education and cultivate mental, physical, and emotional wellness for the betterment of humanity.
The cannabinoid market is incredibly new and with significant confusion present throughout the United States, we are here to provide some much-needed clarity. We work with organic farms, sustainable growers, and certified manufacturers to provide the best possible products while setting the standard of quality that all hemp-derived products should adhere to.
Integrating with local communities to deliver cannabis education and cultivate mental, physical, and emotional wellness for the betterment of humanity.
The cannabinoid market is incredibly new and with significant confusion present throughout the United States, we are here to provide some much-needed clarity. We work with organic farms, sustainable growers, and certified manufacturers to provide the best possible products while setting the standard of quality that all hemp-derived products should adhere to.