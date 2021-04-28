Loading…
Flowerz

Gorilla Glue Delta-8 Vape Cartridge

HybridTHC 22%CBD
Free from fillers such as VG (vegetable glycerine), PG (Propelyn Glycol), MCT oil, and any other cutting agents, we use only the finest terpenes, hemp-derived ∆8, and ceramic cell (CCELL) cartridges.

Indica - Euphoric - Relaxed
Earthy, piney, fuel fragrance
CCELL cartridge
3rd-Party lab tested for purity & compliance
Money-back guarantee

Our Delta-8 THC vape cartridge is the cleanest Delta-8 cart available and contains 94% hemp-derived ∆8THC oil and 6% strain-specific terpenes. Delta-8 THC typically gives an uplifting feel with a calming energy. Each 1ml delta-8 THC vape cartridge contains approximately:

1000mg
940mg Delta 8 THC oil (94%+ Δ8THC)
60mg botanical or cannabis-derived terpenes
no VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent

Gorilla Glue Gelato effects

Reported by real people like you
6 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
16% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
16% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
16% of people report feeling giggly
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
