Uncut Gemz is a sweet-smelling high yelling hybrid that is truly stunning. The melon flavor and smell will leave you drooling for more. With the high-yielding nugs, you won’t run out right away. A hybrid strain that lives up to its name by providing you with crisp and marvelous sensations. It has a beautiful aroma of sweet melon, is very tasty, and has a pleasant euphoric feeling.
Hybrid – Relaxing – Euphoric
16.8% Total Cannabinoids
Hand-trimmed & slow-cured
Heavy floral notes, melon fruit, skunky
Indoor Grown
Nationwide shipping
3rd-Party lab tested for purity & compliance
About this brand
flowerz
flowerz™ was developed as a way to connect communities to responsibly sourced hemp-derived products so that they can have access to more cost-effective alternative medicines that help promote anxiety relief, pain reduction, sleep, and a healthy lifestyle.
Integrating with local communities to deliver cannabis education and cultivate mental, physical, and emotional wellness for the betterment of humanity.
The cannabinoid market is incredibly new and with significant confusion present throughout the United States, we are here to provide some much-needed clarity. We work with organic farms, sustainable growers, and certified manufacturers to provide the best possible products while setting the standard of quality that all hemp-derived products should adhere to.
