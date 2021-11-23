About this product
These individually wrapped caramels provide 30mg of CBD, 6mg of THC, 10mg of CBC, and 4mg of CBG in each piece, allowing you to get your daily dose of cannabinoids in the sweetest way possible. Or, take a couple, we won’t judge ;). When they’re that delicious and that effective, you really can’t help it if you take more than one.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Flowerz
Flowerz was developed as a way to connect communities to responsibly sourced hemp-derived products so that they can have access to more cost-effective alternative medicines that help promote anxiety relief, pain reduction, sleep, and a healthy lifestyle.
The cannabinoid market is incredibly new and with significant confusion present throughout the United States, we are here to provide some much-needed clarity. We work with organic farms, sustainable growers, and certified manufacturers to provide the best possible products while setting the standard of quality that all hemp-derived products should adhere to.
The cannabinoid market is incredibly new and with significant confusion present throughout the United States, we are here to provide some much-needed clarity. We work with organic farms, sustainable growers, and certified manufacturers to provide the best possible products while setting the standard of quality that all hemp-derived products should adhere to.