About this product
The Space Brownie is truly one of a kind. Made from scratch with the finest chocolate-brownie ingredients! You'll be getting the best of all worlds in this concoction of enjoyableness. Each brownie is infused with 100mg's of top-quality hemp-derived delta 8 THC oil. We know how tasty these can be so, don't forget to share.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Flowerz
Flowerz was developed as a way to connect communities to responsibly sourced hemp-derived products so that they can have access to more cost-effective alternative medicines that help promote anxiety relief, pain reduction, sleep, and a healthy lifestyle.
The cannabinoid market is incredibly new and with significant confusion present throughout the United States, we are here to provide some much-needed clarity. We work with organic farms, sustainable growers, and certified manufacturers to provide the best possible products while setting the standard of quality that all hemp-derived products should adhere to.
The cannabinoid market is incredibly new and with significant confusion present throughout the United States, we are here to provide some much-needed clarity. We work with organic farms, sustainable growers, and certified manufacturers to provide the best possible products while setting the standard of quality that all hemp-derived products should adhere to.