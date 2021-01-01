About this product

Tired of gummies? Us too.



With so many edibles on the market, we couldn't find an all-natural fruit product, so we decided to make one.



Our Delta 8 fruit thins are exactly as they seem. Thin, bite-sized pieces of pure fruit and hemp extract. Free of any artificial flavors, colors, or ingredients.



25mg Delta 8 THC per piece



3rd Party Lab Tested for Purity and Compliance



All-natural ingredients, just fruit, and hemp extract!



Vegan, no sugar added, gluten free, 100% plant-based



Money-back guarantee



Flowerz Mango Delta 8 Fruit Thins contain a whole serving of fruit, hemp, and absolutely nothing else. Ingredients have never been this simple and clean. That's it. Fruit Thins are 100% natural, plant-based, gluten-free, non-GMO, and allergen-free, with no added sugars. They do not require refrigeration and are shelf-stable for two years.



*Must be 21+ to purchase



Servings Per Container: 8 servings in an 8-pack bag - 16 servings in a 16-pack bag.



Serving Size: 1 Fruit Thin contains 25mg of Delta-8 THC



Directions for use: This is not CBD, start low to find the perfect amount for you. Enjoy a fruit thin to elevate your experience at any time of the day. Chew thoroughly before swallowing.



8 Servings = 200mg Delta 8 THC | 16 Servings = 400mg Delta 8 THC



What is Delta 8?



Delta-8 is Hemp’s newest, highly sought-after derivative made from CBD-rich cultivars. But unlike CBD, Delta 8 will make you feel high. Delta-8 THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, is a naturally occurring cannabinoid in cannabis (hemp and marijuana) and is commonly abbreviated as Delta-8 THC, Δ8THC, Δ8, D8, D8 THC, and D8THC. It’s an isomer (defined as each of two or more compounds with the same formula but a different arrangement of atoms in the molecule and different properties) of both CBD and Delta-9 THC. It exists naturally and can also be produced by converting CBD or Delta 9 THC via a chemical reaction typically using heat, altered pH environments, and/or solvents.



When consumed or inhaled, Delta-8 can cause euphoria, relaxation, pain relief along with giddiness, and an increase in creativity. In other words, Delta 8 causes most or all of the effects commonly associated with the regular form of THC. The chemical differences between the two forms of THC are very small, and they both interact with receptors in our brain within our endocannabinoid system.