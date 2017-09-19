Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Flowerz

Flowerz

Premium Delta 8 Moon Rocks

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 15%CBD
Buy Here

About this product

These CBD buds are hand-dipped in our high potency D8 distillate, and coated to perfection with nothing but the purest CBD & CBG Kief. These hand-rolled moon rocks are the most potent and heavily covered of the Delta 8 options and have about 6x as much Delta 8 as the sprayed flower.

45.2% Delta-8 and 53.8% total cannabinoids!

CBD flower, Delta 8 distillate, kief.

Airtight glass jar for preservation.

Sun grown, CBD-rich hemp flower

100% Hand Trimmed Buds, no shake.

No pesticides, no herbicides, no additives.

3rd-party lab tested for purity and compliance.

PRECAUTIONS: Product is psychoactive.

Blue Moon Rocks effects

Reported by real people like you
58 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
72% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
67% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
43% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Depression
34% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
32% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!