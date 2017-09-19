About this product

These CBD buds are hand-dipped in our high potency D8 distillate, and coated to perfection with nothing but the purest CBD & CBG Kief. These hand-rolled moon rocks are the most potent and heavily covered of the Delta 8 options and have about 6x as much Delta 8 as the sprayed flower.



45.2% Delta-8 and 53.8% total cannabinoids!



CBD flower, Delta 8 distillate, kief.



Airtight glass jar for preservation.



Sun grown, CBD-rich hemp flower



100% Hand Trimmed Buds, no shake.



No pesticides, no herbicides, no additives.



3rd-party lab tested for purity and compliance.



PRECAUTIONS: Product is psychoactive.



