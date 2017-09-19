Flowerz
About this product
These CBD buds are hand-dipped in our high potency D8 distillate, and coated to perfection with nothing but the purest CBD & CBG Kief. These hand-rolled moon rocks are the most potent and heavily covered of the Delta 8 options and have about 6x as much Delta 8 as the sprayed flower.
45.2% Delta-8 and 53.8% total cannabinoids!
CBD flower, Delta 8 distillate, kief.
Airtight glass jar for preservation.
Sun grown, CBD-rich hemp flower
100% Hand Trimmed Buds, no shake.
No pesticides, no herbicides, no additives.
3rd-party lab tested for purity and compliance.
PRECAUTIONS: Product is psychoactive.
Blue Moon Rocks effects
Reported by real people like you
58 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
72% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
67% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
43% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Depression
34% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
32% of people say it helps with anxiety
