About this product
Hi and welcome to leafly.com, we are flowettes.com, here you have the opportunity to purchase fine quality CBD loose leaf flower, 1/2 pound ( 8 ounces ). We support local farmers, test and sample everything prior to making our choice. Once the plant material is obtained, we dry age it for a smooth, strong flavor while providing you a fair and competitive price.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Flowettes
Welcome to our page, here you have the opportunity to purchase trade compliant pre rolls, filtered and non filtered, 18 grams, 18 1(g) per pack, marijuana theme Soap & Gifts. WARNING; NONE OF OUR PRODUCTS CONTAIN THC, ALL PRODUCT IS TRADE COMPLIANT, SOAP ONLY HAVE A MARIJUANA THEME AND DO NOT CONTAIN ANY THC, CBD or HEMP. YOU MUST BE 21+ OF LEGAL AGE AND AGREE TO ABIDE BY ALL LAWS WHEN PURCHASING AND HANDLING ANY OF OUR PRODUCTS. PLEASE DISCONTINUE HANDLING AND USE OF ANY OF OUR PRODUCTS IF ANY DISCOMFORT OR IRRITATION OCCURS.