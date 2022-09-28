About this product
Hi welcome to leafly.com, where you have the opportunity to purchase 18 (1g) filtered pre rolls of the finest quality trade compliant Jupiter CBD. We support local farmers to acquire our plant material, we then dry age it for at least one year to create a smooth, strong flavor providing both luxury and convenience at a fair price.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Flowettes
Welcome to our page, here you have the opportunity to purchase trade compliant pre rolls, filtered and non filtered, 18 grams, 18 1(g) per pack, marijuana theme Soap & Gifts. WARNING; NONE OF OUR PRODUCTS CONTAIN THC, ALL PRODUCT IS TRADE COMPLIANT, SOAP ONLY HAVE A MARIJUANA THEME AND DO NOT CONTAIN ANY THC, CBD or HEMP. YOU MUST BE 21+ OF LEGAL AGE AND AGREE TO ABIDE BY ALL LAWS WHEN PURCHASING AND HANDLING ANY OF OUR PRODUCTS. PLEASE DISCONTINUE HANDLING AND USE OF ANY OF OUR PRODUCTS IF ANY DISCOMFORT OR IRRITATION OCCURS.