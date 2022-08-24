Shake, squeeze and stir this brand-new, fast-acting drink enhancer into a beverage to create a custom cannabis mixed drink anytime, anywhere.



Great for individual use or a sharing with friends. Balanced 1:1 ratio with ~5mg THC and ~5mg CBD per ½ teaspoon squeeze, perfect for unwinding after hours ​

Effects are fast-acting and typically onset between 15 - 30 minutes.



Vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free, low calorie, natural color & flavor.



~20 servings per bottle.