About this product
Shake, squeeze and stir this brand-new, fast-acting drink enhancer into a beverage to create a custom cannabis mixed drink anytime, anywhere.
Great for individual use or a sharing with friends. Balanced 1:1 ratio with ~5mg THC and ~5mg CBD per ½ teaspoon squeeze, perfect for unwinding after hours
Effects are fast-acting and typically onset between 15 - 30 minutes.
Vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free, low calorie, natural color & flavor.
~20 servings per bottle.
