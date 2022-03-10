About this product
Help your customers enhance their well-being with our fast-acting Be Well Softgels.
Our Relief softgels are carefully formulated with a precise cannabinoid ratio for soothing effects. Effects are fast-acting and typically onset between 15 - 30 minutes.
Gluten-free, dairy-free, no added sugar, natural color & flavor.
