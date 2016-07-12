About this product
High quality, thoughtfully curated cultivars, nurtured in state-of-the-art grow facilities, and harvest at peak potency.
Fluresh cannabis is harvested at peak potency, sealed airtight and preserved with a light protective container to ensure freshest flower every time.
Convenient, hand-finished pre-roll sets made from our premium cannabis flower. Each pocket-friendly pull-out tray protects five carefully rolled pre-rolls inside a resealable bag to maximize freshness. The sleeve is printed with a decorative pattern reflecting each cultivar's unique effects and finished with a tamper evident seal.
This THC:CBD balanced strain addresses the growing customer demand for cannabis strains that are more relaxing and therapeutic than psychoactive. Star Tonic provides a short-lived, mellow high that is also uplifting with warming sensations that flow over the body.
About this strain
Star Tonic is a high-CBD strain bred from Death Star and Cannatonic parents. This hybrid is appreciated by medical patients for its relaxing effects that calm pain and stress without losing focus.
Star Tonic effects
34 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
82% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
52% of people report feeling focused
Happy
44% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Pain
58% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
58% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
50% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
5% | medium-low
CBD Strength
9% | medium-low
