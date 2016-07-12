High quality, thoughtfully curated cultivars, nurtured in state-of-the-art grow facilities, and harvest at peak potency.



Fluresh cannabis is harvested at peak potency, sealed airtight and preserved with a light protective container to ensure freshest flower every time.



Convenient, hand-finished pre-roll sets made from our premium cannabis flower. Each pocket-friendly pull-out tray protects five carefully rolled pre-rolls inside a resealable bag to maximize freshness. The sleeve is printed with a decorative pattern reflecting each cultivar's unique effects and finished with a tamper evident seal.



This THC:CBD balanced strain addresses the growing customer demand for cannabis strains that are more relaxing and therapeutic than psychoactive. Star Tonic provides a short-lived, mellow high that is also uplifting with warming sensations that flow over the body. ​