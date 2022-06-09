About this product
Enhance your well-being with our fast-acting Be Well Softgels.
Our Rest softgels are carefully formulated with a precise cannabinoid ratio and reinforced with CBN to encourage sleep. Effects are fast-acting and typically onset between 15 minutes to 1 hour.
Gluten-free, dairy-free, no added sugar, natural color & flavor.
