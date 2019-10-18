About this product
Convenient, hand-finished pre-roll made from our premium cannabis flower, ideal for consumers looking to explore new strains.
Each tube protects one carefully rolled pre-roll to maximize freshness. Finished with a tamper evident seal for increased protection.
This popular staple strain is noted for being one of the highest potency strains in the world. Both medical patients and experienced recreational users will appreciate the quality of this strain from Fluresh. Ideal for evenings, it delivers a potent head high and overall feeling of relaxation throughout the body.
Dominant Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Myrcene
About this strain
Updated February 2022
Blue Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Blueberry with Haze. This strain produces a balanced high, along with effects such as cerebral stimulation and full-body relaxation. Blue dream is 18% THC but has a low CBD percentage, making this potent strain a fan favorite of both novice and veteran cannabis consumers. In terms of flavor, Blue Dream is reported to smell and taste like sweet berries. Medical marijuana patients often use Blue Dream to treat symptoms of depression, chronic pain, and nausea. According to home grow enthusiasts, this strain has an average flowering time of 67 days and is best suited to grow using the Sea of Green method. Blue Dream originated in California and has since achieved legendary status among West Coast strains and has quickly become one of the most-searched-for strains in the Leafly database. The average price per gram of Blue Dream is $20. Strains similar to Blue Dream include Blue Dream CBD, Double Dream, and Blue Magoo.
Blue Dream effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with