About this product

We take a high touch approach when it comes to cultivation. Between hang drying our plants whole, allowing for extended dry and curing time and always saying no to mechanical trimmers, we respect the plant at every step in the process. The results? They speak for themselves.



A cross of two super-popular strains Apple Fritter & Runtz, Apple Tartz combines the former's long-lasting but smooth potency with the latter's sweet sensory experience. Candy-sweet aroma just like its parent Runtz, with a layer of citrus notes, the smoke is as pleasant as its effects. Hitting the mind almost immediately with a cheerful, mellow, stoney euphoria. This is followed by a blanket of soothing full body relaxation. Best enjoyed in the evening so it can last all night.



Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Linalool