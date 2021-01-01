About this product

We take a high touch approach when it comes to cultivation. Between hang drying our plants whole, allowing for extended dry and curing time and always saying no to mechanical trimmers, we respect the plant at every step in the process. The results? They speak for themselves.



Groundhog Day has a short, stout plant structure with tight internodal spacing. It produces large flowers that display tapered orange pistols and swollen calyx formations. The aroma presents an earthy floral pallet with smooth peppery after notes that tickle the nostrils and leaves the consumer in a dazed euphoria; questioning whether this is Deja Vu or Groundhog Day.



Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Humulene