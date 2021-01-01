About this product

We take a high touch approach when it comes to cultivation. Between hang drying our plants whole, allowing for extended dry and curing time and always saying no to mechanical trimmers, we respect the plant at every step in the process. The results? They speak for themselves.



A movie star among cultivars (see 2008 Seth Rogen film), Pineapple Express turns its Trainwreck x Hawaiian lineage into a fruit and energizing blast of sunshine. The nose contains funky citrus overtones with a lot of earthy pine and a slice of namesake pineapple, the latter two stick around in the mouth when smoked. Its high comes fast, lingers and is consistently described by consumers as energizing, euphoric, and uplifting. A sativa body buzz is matched with a calming but focused and creative head high. Great for socializing, getting tasks done, or just enjoying a nearby park. Best for daytime or early evening use.



Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Humulene