We take a high touch approach when it comes to cultivation. Between hang drying our plants whole, allowing for extended dry and curing time and always saying no to mechanical trimmers, we respect the plant at every step in the process. The results? They speak for themselves.



Sun Kush, made by crossing Sunshine #4 x Fire 18, can get you up and going or help you settle down. It smells spicy with sour diesel tone, but once the nugs are broken up, it sweetens up and the citrus really comes out. Its spicy strong flavor can hit hard and is matched by its potency. Simultaneously cerebral and relaxing, the high comes on very quick and is an amazing mood lift, promoting creativity and sociability. The effects can intensify as the high wears on, and after a while the body effects kick in with deep and warm buzz, followed by couchlock and munchies in the comedown. This is a great afternoon strain that's best for the experienced consumer.



Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Limonene